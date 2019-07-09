(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump called the U.K. ambassador to Washington a “stupid guy,” even as the British government tried to prevent the row with the U.S. President over leaked diplomatic memos from escalating.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.”

The latest tweets follow a tirade late Monday in which Trump froze out the envoy, Kim Darroch, tweeting that his government “will no longer deal with” him. The spat was triggered by the publication of diplomatic cables in the Mail on Sunday newspaper in which the ambassador called the U.S. president “inept” and “incompetent.”

That prompted the White House to cancel an invitation on Monday for Darroch to attend a dinner with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the emir of Qatar, according to a U.S. official.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday sought to quell the rising tensions. Her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London the “selected” memos do not reflect the closeness and esteem with which the U.K. holds the relationship.

“We have a special and enduring relationship with the U.S., and that will continue to be the case,” Slack said, adding that any decision to replace Darroch lies with the U.K., not the U.S. The ambassador has and will continue to have the government’s “full support,” he said.

‘Unvarnished Assessments’

The U.K. government was in contact with the U.S. on both Monday and Tuesday, he said. “We have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country,” Slack told reporters.

In his tweets on Monday and Tuesday, Trump also criticized May over her handling of Brexit. “What a mess she and her representatives have created,” he said.

Handling the fallout of a major diplomatic spat with Britain’s most important foreign ally will be an early headache for either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, who are vying to replace Theresa May as prime minister and will almost certainly face questions on the matter at a televised debate later Tuesday.

Leak Probe

The Cabinet Office is leading a cross-government investigation into the leak of the memos, which were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper and included Darroch calling Trump’s White House “uniquely dysfunctional.”

Hunt, the U.K. foreign secretary, acknowledged the possibility that the leak might be the result of a hack by a hostile government.

“Of course it would be massively concerning if it was the act of a foreign, hostile state,” he told The Sun newspaper. “I’ve seen no evidence that that’s the case, but we’ll look at the leak inquiry very carefully.” Hunt also distanced himself from Darroch’s communications, calling them “a personal view.”

Trump made a state visit to the U.K. last month and met with May, who will step down after failing to persuade Parliament to adopt her Brexit plan.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said U.K. diplomats are expected to be candid in reports back home and described the leak of Darroch’s communications as “mischievous behavior.”

