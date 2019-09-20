(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump dismissed an intelligence community whistle-blower as “partisan,” even as Democrats accused the administration of withholding details about the complaint.

“It’s just another political hack job,” Trump said Friday at the White House during a state visit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “It doesn’t matter what I discussed, but I’ll tell you this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement.”

A dispute between intelligence officials and Democratic lawmakers spilled into public this week after a whistle-blower, who hasn’t been publicly identified, raised concerns about Trump’s interactions with a foreign leader. The complaint relates to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.

Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has accused Trump administration officials of improperly withholding information about the complaint from congressional investigators.

Three congressional committees are investigating whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure the country’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, into re-opening an investigation into a company linked to Biden’s family. It’s unclear whether the whistle-blower complaint is directly related to the Biden allegation.

Trump earlier Friday denied any wrongdoing and accused the whistle-blower of being “highly partisan,” without substantiation.

The dispute comes as Trump is weighing how to respond to an attack on Saudi oil facilities that U.S. officials have blamed on Iran. It became public during the same week that Trump selected a new national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, after ousting John Bolton.

