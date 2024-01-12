(Bloomberg) -- Republican frontrunner Donald Trump’s campaign downplayed the impact criminal cases will have on his White House bid, insisting voters would see the prosecutions as politically motivated.

The campaign is confident that the myriad of legal cases Trump faces will “play out the way we want,” Chris LaCivita, a Trump senior adviser said in a roundtable hosted by Bloomberg News in Des Moines, Iowa, the state that kicks off the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest on Jan. 15.

LaCivita argued that voters will buy into Trump’s characterization that the legal cases are partisan in nature. The latest of Trump’s legal woes includes efforts by states, including Colorado and Maine, to invoke the 14th Amendment to keep him off the 2024 presidential ballot. The US Supreme Court is taking up the Colorado case.

“There’s a large body of voters who believe that the trials and the indictments are in fact part of a process to deny voters the ability to vote for Donald Trump, or at least have a choice,” LaCivita said. “We continue to see efforts on the 14th Amendment cases to keep him off the ballot just in case they don’t get to go to trial by Election Day.”

The former president’s situation is unprecedented. He faces four criminal prosecutions spanning 91 felony counts that threaten to drag him off the trail in the spring and summer. So far his team has sought to blur the lines between the campaign trail and his court appearances.

Still, Trump has maintained a wide lead in polls over his Republican rivals. Some surveys show him leading President Joe Biden in a potential general election rematch, particularly in crucial swing states.

This week, Trump made two courtroom appearances ahead of the Iowa caucuses — attending closing arguments in New York for a $370 million civil fraud trial, and going to federal court in Washington, where he is seeking immunity from prosecution in a case involving charges for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“This is all baked into the cake,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said at the roundtable. “One of the things we have seen is that voters do view this as, at least at a minimum, politically motivated,” he said in response to a question about whether voters would be less inclined to support Trump if he’s convicted of a crime.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.