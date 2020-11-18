(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a new claims in his effort to block certification of Pennsylvania’s election results while also urging a federal judge not to dismiss its existing lawsuits.

In an 86-page amended complaint filed Thursday, the campaign said the state violated its federal due process rights and undermined other legal protections. But it remains to be seen whether the new filing will persuade the judge not to toss out the lawsuit, as Pennsylvania officials have requested.

