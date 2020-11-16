(Bloomberg) -- An attorney working for the Trump campaign on an election lawsuit said she’s being harassed for her work, including by a lawyer from a firm representing the state of Pennsylvania.

Linda Kerns, who leads her own law firm in Philadelphia, said in a court filing late Sunday that an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis in Washington left her a one-minute voice mail that “falls afoul of standards of professional conduct.”

Kerns represents the Trump campaign in a lawsuit that seeks to block Pennsylvania from certifying the election result. Another law firm on the case, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, gave notice last week that it’s withdrawing from the case. A Trump spokesman said that decision was made because of harassment by “leftist mobs,” after the Lincoln Project targeted lawyers working for the campaign.

Kirkland & Ellis’s lawyer on the matter apologized to Kerns and told her that the attorney who left the voice mail doesn’t work on the Pennsylvania case, but she said in her filing that’s “not good enough.” She asked the judge overseeing the case to issue an unspecified sanction against the firm.

A message left with the firm’s media contact in Chicago wasn’t immediately returned.

Kerns also said in the filing that she “has been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abusive e-mails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason -- all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.