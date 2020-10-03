(Bloomberg) --

Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, becoming the latest associate of the president to become infected with the disease, spokesman Tim Murtaugh said late Friday.

Stepien was promoted to run the struggling campaign this summer to help revive Trump’s re-election bid. The development, which was reported earlier by Politico, came hours after Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for Covid-19.

Stepien, 42, is experiencing mild symptoms and is expected to continue managing the campaign from home.

Earlier Friday, Stepien announced that the Trump campaign was switching all in-person events to virtual events “temporarily” in the wake of the president’s diagnosis.

He was named campaign manager in July, replacing Brad Parscale after a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew sparse crowds despite Parscale’s public assurance that hundreds of thousands of people had requested tickets.

Earlier this week, Parscale stepped aside from his new role in the campaign days after he was detained at his Florida home and taken to a hospital after his wife told police that he threatened to harm himself.

