(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign and its former lawyer Sidney Powell were sued by a worker at Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which Powell has placed at the center of a vast and unhinged election fraud conspiracy.

Eric Coomer, director of product strategy and security at Dominion, alleges the campaign and Powell, along with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others, recklessly spread dubious and unverifiable claims that he’d conspired with Antifa activists to switch votes to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Colorado state court, comes after numerous election challenges filed by Powell and others were dismissed by judges who ruled they failed to produce legitimate evidence of their conspiracy claims or wrongdoing by Dominion, whose voting machines are used across the U.S.

Coomer, a Colorado resident, said the bogus claims forced him into hiding after he received multiple death threats.

“Without concern for the truth or the consequences of their reckless conduct, defendants branded Dr. Coomer a traitor to the United States, a terrorist, and a criminal of the highest order,” the complaint says.

Powell was dumped by the Trump campaign not long after an off-the-rails press conference in which she accused Dominion of conspiring to flip millions of votes from Trump to Biden with help from thousands of corrupt Democratic election workers. She also claimed, without evidence, that agents from Iran and China had infiltrated Dominion’s voting machines to help Biden, and that the software had ties to the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

The outlandish nature of Powell’s claims hasn’t prevented her from being admitted to the White House in recent days, amid reports that Trump was considering naming her a special counsel to investigate her own election conspiracy claims.

Neither Powell nor Giuliani immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

The Colorado suit also names conservative podcast host Joseph Oltmann, who allegedly originated the false claims that put Coomer at the center of the unfounded conspiracy. Oltmann, also of Colorado, publicly claimed to have “infiltrated a conference call” with Antifa activists in which someone identified as “Eric from Dominion” told participants he would ensure Biden won, according to the complaint.

Oltmann never explained how he gained access to the purported phone call or how he knew who was on it.

Oltmann didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

