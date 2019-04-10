Trump Campaign Says Yanked Video Was From ‘Die-Hard’ Follower

(Bloomberg) -- A campaign-style video posted by President Donald Trump was taken down from Twitter after Warner Bros. complained that it used the score from the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The video, which appeared on Trump’s account with the slogan “Make America Great Again,” was removed on Tuesday night. By the following morning, the tweet itself was deleted.

The Trump re-election campaign said on Wednesday that the video was from a supporter, putting some distance between the clip and the White House.

“We like to share content from die-hard supporters, and this was just another example of how hard Trump supporters fight for the president,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign.

When it was posted Tuesday, the video soon racked up more than 1 million views. It featured the text “first they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist” over the Hans Zimmer score from the Batman film.

After the video was pulled, a message on Twitter read, “This media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Twitter declined to comment, other than pointing to its copyright policy.

In a statement on Tuesday, AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. said the use of the score from “The Dark Knight Rises” was unauthorized and it was working through “appropriate legal channels” to have it removed.

