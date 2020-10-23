Trump Campaign Sues Nevada For Right to Observe Ballot Counting

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign sued Nevada’s top election officials for allegedly mishandling ballots and refusing to let its observers watch the ballot-counting process as required by state law.

The suit by Trump’s campaign and the Nevada Republican Party was filed Friday in state court in Carson City, accusing the officials of violating Nevada’s election law and the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The complaint names Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican whose plan to automatically send ballots to all registered voters survived an early lawsuit by Republicans.

