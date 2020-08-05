(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee sued to block Nevada’s plan to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters as a result of the pandemic, saying it violates federal law.

The plan -- passed by the state legislature on Sunday -- would require officials to accept and count ballots received after Election Day and treats voters differently based on what county they live in, according to the complaint filed late Tuesday in federal court in Nevada.

”Democrats know President Trump is gaining ground in Nevada, so they fully and fundamentally overhauled Nevada’s election laws in a rushed 72-hour attempt to rig the election,” Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser for the campaign, said in a statement.

A call and email to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the Republican election official named in the suit, wasn’t immediately responded to before regular business hours.

Speaking on Fox Tuesday morning, Trump said the Nevada law would delay election results by “months or years.

“If they sent, and they plan to send, these ballots to everybody that’s ever walked in the state of Nevada, it will be a disaster,” the president said.

