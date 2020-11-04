(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee sued Pennsylvania’s top election official, claiming she improperly reset the deadline for absentee and mail-in voters to provide missing proof of identification.

It was the latest in a flurry of lawsuits the campaign filed in battleground states as Trump faced the prospect of losing the presidential election with races tightening in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar violated the state’s election code by extending the deadline for providing missing IDs to Nov. 12 from Nov. 9, the Trump campaign and national GOP said in a lawsuit filed in late Wednesday in state court.

The campaign seeks a court declaration that Boockvar’s guidance is illegal. The crucial battleground state is accepting mail-in ballots until Nov. 5 as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.

“If Secretary Boockvar’s guidance is allowed to continue, it will undoubtedly create a high risk of jeopardizing the integrity of the November 3, 2020, General Election by allowing for the counting and canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots by electors who fail to provide by November 9, 2020, the requisite proof of identification,” the campaign claimed.

