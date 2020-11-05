(Bloomberg) -- The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon in federal court seeking to halt the Philadelphia County Board of Elections’ count of votes.

The complaint includes a request for an emergency injunction and is similar to one the campaign made in a different Pennsylvania court that briefly halted the count Thursday morning.

The case is Donald J. Trump for President Inc. v. Philadelphia County Board of Elections, 20-5533, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia).

