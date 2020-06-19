(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump can go ahead with plans for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, after the state Supreme Court rejected a plea by residents who said holding the event at a 19,000-seat indoor arena posed too big a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

In a one-page ruling, the court said Friday the residents had failed to make a legal argument for the rally to be stopped. In a short concurring opinion, one justice said there already are state guidelines in place to help public venues decide how to operate as businesses reopen.

