(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump, his revocable trust and seven of his other business entities won a federal judge’s permission to intervene in a lawsuit filed by House Democrats seeking to force the Internal Revenue Service to turn over the past six years of his tax records.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, a Trump appointee, granted the president’s unopposed request in a single-page order on Thursday. The ruling lets Trump and his businesses join in the government’s defense against the suit.

The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee filed the lawsuit this month after being rebuffed in earlier requests for the personal and business records.

The case is Committee on Ways and Means v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, 19-cv-1974, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

