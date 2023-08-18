(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump can’t delay a defamation case by writer E. Jean Carroll to pursue an appeal, a judge ruled, keeping a January trial date amid a raft of other cases against the former president as he runs to regain the White House.

In the current case brought by Carroll — who won $5 million from Trump in May in a separate civil trial over sexual abuse and defamation — she is seeking $10 million. She alleges he defamed her from the White House in 2019 by calling her a liar for her claim that he raped her more than two decades ago.

Trump has tried to derail the current case, arguing he had absolute immunity as president in 2019 to make the statements. Those arguments failed, and he had asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan for time to appeal his rulings against them. In an opinion Friday, Kaplan said the appeal shouldn’t be allowed to delay the case because it is “frivolous” and unlikely to succeed.

“This case was largely stalled for years due in large part to Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to delay,” Kaplan wrote. “Mr. Trump’s latest motion to stay – his fourth such request – is yet another such attempt to delay unduly the resolution of this matter.”

Trump faces a welter of possible trials, including in four criminal cases, and the judges may be forced to push back some of them to accommodate other Trump court dates. For now, Kaplan said Carroll’s case is on track to go to trial on Jan. 15 and that delaying it would be unfair to her.

Trump denies wrongdoing in all the cases and says he is the victim of a political bid to derail his campaign.

Carroll has updated her defamation claim to add Trump’s remarks about her in a CNN town hall in New Hampshire the day after the jury’s May verdict. During the town hall, Trump derided her claims as “a fake story” and dismissed her as a “wack job.”

The case is Carroll v. Trump, 20-cv-07311, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

