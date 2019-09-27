Trump Can’t End Protection for Migrant Children Yet, Judge Says

(Bloomberg) -- A 22-year-old agreement that sets limits on how long children taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials can be detained will remain in effect for now despite the Trump administration’s efforts to end it.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee temporarily denied the government’s request to terminate the so-called Flores settlement at a hearing in Los Angeles, until she issues a final decision later.

The agreement has prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement from locking up families of immigrants indefinitely while their asylum requests wend their way through the courts.

The agreement also sets out requirements like placing minors in the least restrictive settings and providing them with safe and sanitary facilities, including drinking water, food and medical assistance.

The case is Flores v. Meese, 85-CV-4544, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

