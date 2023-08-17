(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump canceled a news conference he planned to hold on Monday in response to his latest indictment, because, he said, of advice from his lawyers.

Earlier this week, Trump on his Truth Social platform said he would release a report bolstering his persistent and unfounded claims of a stolen election in 2020. In Georgia on Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis handed up Trump’s fourth indictment this year.

That case involves efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

In a Thursday evening post on Truth Social, Trump said his lawyers had urged him to not release the report and that he was calling off the Monday event. He added that the lawyers preferred to put the evidence “in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful indictment.”

“Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” Trump wrote.

Willis charged Trump and 18 co-defendants in a 41-count indictment relating to racketeering charges that they engaged in a sweeping criminal operation to keep him in office even though he had been defeated.

Willis alleged that Trump led the defendants to commit criminal acts such as giving false testimony to Georgia lawmakers, creating a phony slate of electors, intimidating poll workers, stealing election machine data and pressuring state officials to toss out votes.

Read More: Trump Proposes April 2026 Trial in DOJ Election Case

ABC News earlier reported that Trump’s presidential campaign had been pressured by legal advisers to cancel the press conference because it carried the risk of exacerbating his legal battles. It’s the latest complication for his 2024 Republican presidential campaign as he faces a litany of court battles that continue to conflict with the campaign schedule.

Trump could stand trial in the Georgia case starting March 4, the day before Super Tuesday, several states will cast their votes in the primary election.

He’s already scheduled to go on trial on March 25 in New York over state charges that he falsified business records in connection with hush money payments. In a filing earlier Thursday, Trump proposed April 2026 for his trial on federal charges regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

