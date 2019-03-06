Trump Cancels U.S. Report on Civilian Deaths in Drone Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump revoked a requirement that U.S. intelligence officials publicly report the number of people killed in drone strikes and other attacks on terrorist targets outside of war zones.

Trump ended the requirement with an executive order on Wednesday. A law Congress passed last year requires the Defense Department to provide Congress a report of civilian casualties, though parts of it may be classified.

