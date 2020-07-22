(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will speak at the White House on combating violent crime in American cities, as mayors across the U.S. warn they will resist any attempt by the administration to send federal agents to cities, like it has done in Portland, Oregon. Trump is scheduled to deliver the remarks at 3:15 p.m. local time, the White House said.

Trump’s push for federal agents in cities is a policy that appeals to his base ahead of the election. Big city mayors, however, are pushing back. The administration’s “deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested, nor is it acceptable,” more than a dozen mayors said in a joint letter. The group, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Muriel Bowser in Washington D.C., Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, Jenny Durkan in Seattle, Marty Walsh in Boston and Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot, said the deployments were being made “for political purposes.” In a separate letter, they called for a congressional investigation.

In Chicago, more than a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral home on the South Side late Tuesday. The incident comes as the U.S. Department of Justice plans to expand its Operation Legend to Chicago, according to an administration official. The program is intended to have more federal agents working alongside local law enforcement to fight violent crime. If the situation changes to the deployment of federal agents such as in Portland, Lightfoot said the city plans to rush to court to block such a move.

In Washington, Trump is threatening to veto an annual defense policy bill that would give the Pentagon one year to identify and start renaming U.S. military bases bearing the names of Confederate generals. The House, which is controlled by Democrats, will vote Wednesday on a measure to remove from view statues of Confederate figures in the U.S. Capitol. Trump has resisted a national movement to remove Confederate symbols seen by some as emblems of white supremacy.

