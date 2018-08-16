Trump Changes Tune on Dollar After Repeatedly Talking It Down

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump looks to have changed his tune on the U.S. dollar -- at least for now.

After repeatedly talking down the value of the currency in the past, Trump boasted on Twitter on Thursday that investors were pouring money into the greenback -- a development that would tend to push the currency up, not down.

“Our Economy is doing better than ever,” Trump said. “Money is pouring into our cherished DOLLAR like rarely before, companies earnings are higher than ever, inflation is low & business optimism is higher than it has ever been.”

His chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, was more explicit in an interview on CNBC television. He described the dollar as “strong and steady,” adding that it has been trading in a range for “quite some time.”

“As the president noted today, I think the king dollar, the strong dollar, it’s a steady dollar, it’s a sign of confidence,” said Kudlow, who is director of the White House’s National Economic Council. “Money is flowing into the U.S.A. That’s terrific.”

The dollar has risen about five percent this year against a broad basket of currencies.

Kudlow, a long-time proponent of what he’s called “King Dollar,” touted the benefits of a strong currency in holding down oil and other commodity prices.

Asked if he favored any particular level of the greenback in foreign exchange markets, Kudlow said, “I just want it steady.”

“It’s sending a positive story of global confidence in the U.S.A.,” he added.

