Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

  • The pledges China and the U.S. made to keep prospects alive for a comprehensive trade deal did little to alter the deteriorating growth outlooks for both countries because they were sealed with something economists don’t trust: a handshake
  • The official Chinese response to the “phase one” deal reached Friday was wary but welcoming, underlining that Beijing has few options but to play along
  • President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “ready to go” with more sanctions on Turkey in response to its incursion into Syria
  • The global economy is wobbling and whether it topples over is the big question in financial markets, executive suites and the corridors of power
  • The Bank of England rate-setting committee should be drastically overhauled to follow the model of the Federal Reserve, otherwise it will remain hostage to the “tyranny of consensus,” says former policy maker Danny Blanchflower
  • Red tape is a familiar problem across Germany and underscores the challenges facing the country as it risks stumbling into recession
  The guardians of the world economy head to Washington this week under the cloud of slowing growth

