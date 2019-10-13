1h ago
Trump-China Handshake, World Recession Risk, BOE Revamp: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- The pledges China and the U.S. made to keep prospects alive for a comprehensive trade deal did little to alter the deteriorating growth outlooks for both countries because they were sealed with something economists don’t trust: a handshake
- The official Chinese response to the “phase one” deal reached Friday was wary but welcoming, underlining that Beijing has few options but to play along
- President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “ready to go” with more sanctions on Turkey in response to its incursion into Syria
- The global economy is wobbling and whether it topples over is the big question in financial markets, executive suites and the corridors of power
- The Bank of England rate-setting committee should be drastically overhauled to follow the model of the Federal Reserve, otherwise it will remain hostage to the “tyranny of consensus,” says former policy maker Danny Blanchflower
- Red tape is a familiar problem across Germany and underscores the challenges facing the country as it risks stumbling into recession
- The guardians of the world economy head to Washington this week under the cloud of slowing growth
