(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump claimed without substantiation that U.S. doctors are lying about the number of Americans who’ve died from Covid-19, saying they inflate the figure because they are paid more money for deaths attributed to the virus.

There’s no evidence for the president’s claim, and physician groups have castigated him for maligning their profession.

“Our doctors get more money if someone dies from Covid. You know that, right?” Trump told a rally audience in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Friday.

“So what they do is, they say, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, everybody dies of Covid,’” Trump continued. “But in Germany and other places, if you have a heart attack, or you have cancer, you’re terminally ill, you catch Covid, they say you died of cancer, you died of heart attack. With us, when in doubt, choose Covid.”

He said doctors are paid “like $2,000 more” for deaths from the coronavirus.

Trump has made similar claims before, and medical associations have called them false and appalling.

“Emergency physicians and other health care workers have risked their lives day in and day out for almost a year battling the greatest public health crisis in a generation — all while watching countless patients die alone, going to work without sufficient protection equipment, and struggling with crushing anxiety about getting sick or spreading the virus to their loved ones,” the American College of Emergency Physicians said in an Oct. 25 statement.

“To imply that emergency physicians would inflate the number of deaths from this pandemic to gain financially is offensive, especially as many are actually under unprecedented financial strain as they continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19,” the group said.

Trump signed coronavirus relief legislation in the spring that provides higher payments under Medicare, the program for the elderly and disabled, to hospitals treating patients with the disease. But the payments are tied to cases of the disease, not deaths or other outcomes, according to FactCheck.org, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization.

States Trump is visiting for campaign rallies on Friday -- Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin -- have all recently hit new records for diagnoses of coronavirus infection. Trump’s rallies have been called public health threats by state and local officials and health authorities because they gather thousands of supporters with few precautions against transmission of the virus.

At Waterford Township, Trump mocked Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask at the rally, calling her “politically correct.”

