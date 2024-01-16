(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump signaled he would again make his stance on China a key part of his US presidential campaign strategy, drawing an unsubstantiated correlation between turbulence in the nation’s equity markets and his runaway Iowa Republican caucus victory.

While a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks retreated Tuesday, shares traded in mainland China rose. Recent weakness in the country’s markets has more to do with domestic concerns than Trump, according to Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd.

Yet Trump drew from his familiar playbook of attributing the ebb and flow of markets to his policies and actions.

“I felt very badly for them. China had a crash yesterday in their stock market. You know why? Because I won Iowa,” Trump said Tuesday night while campaigning in New Hampshire, the next state in the Republican nomination calendar.

“Literally, as soon as those numbers started coming in yesterday, they had a crash — of big — one of the worst numbers that they’ve had in years.”

The boast gave investors and voters a glimpse of Trump’s trade doctrine should the public return him to the White House in the November election. His first term was marked by a tit-for-tat trade war that he engaged in with Beijing.

For a second term, Trump has floated the idea of encircling US industry with a 10% tariff, which would bring a fresh wave of disruptions to supply chains.

“I love China. I love everybody but they can’t take advantage of us,” Trump said. “That tells you what it’s about. If I get in they know it’s not going to be so good for them.”

Earlier: Trump Trounces Rivals, Advances Toward Biden Rematch

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, a gauge tracking Chinese companies listed in the US, fell 3.8% overnight to its lowest level since November 2022. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. and internet giant Baidu Inc. were among the biggest losers. The benchmark CSI 300 Index of Chinese-listed shares rose 0.6%, paring its decline over the past 12 months to 21%.

“It’s very Trump style,” Chen said. “Personally, I don’t think the drop is related to that. It’s more about China market’s own problem, I would say. But Trump for sure would love to link that to his victory.”

Trump’s campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire came a day after he scored a resounding victory in Iowa, well ahead of his two chief rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came in second, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley who finished in third.

The Monday caucus win takes Trump one step closer to seizing the Republican nomination, with polls also showing him leading in New Hampshire, though by a smaller margin than in other early voting states.

Earlier: Trump Triumph Has Wary World Bracing for White House Return

Trump’s commanding grip on the GOP presidential race has other nations worried about his possible return to the White House and the consequences it could hold for the rest of the world. A Trump victory could usher in changes for US policy on trade, taxes and security.

--With assistance from John Cheng and Jon Herskovitz.

(Updates with details.)

