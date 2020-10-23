Trump Claims Queens as His Hometown at Debate: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump reclaimed Queens as his hometown at the final debate. And Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ahead in the polls and fundraising, except in his ads.

There are 11 days until the election and 52 days until the Electoral College meets.

Other Developments:

Trump Reclaims Queens as His Hometown at Debate

Trump often mentions his erstwhile hometown of New York City, though he rarely brings up the borough he grew up in.

But in a quiet moment in Thursday’s presidential debate, he reclaimed Queens.

Trump had just claimed, falsely, that Biden’s proposals to fight climate change would cost $100 trillion -- an estimate that a right-leaning think tank came up with for the Green New Deal, which Biden has specifically rejected. Biden responded by wondering aloud where he got that number.

“I don’t know where he comes from,” Biden said. “I don’t know where he comes up with these numbers.”

“Queens,” Trump said quietly into his microphone.

Biden Is Ahead in Polls, Fundraising, Except in His Ads

Biden has been ahead in every national poll taken in October, and most polls in the six battleground states.

His campaign raised a record-breaking $383 million in September, $135 million more than the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, and had tens of millions more cash on hand heading into October.

But you wouldn’t know that from his ads.

On Facebook, the Biden campaign’s pitches to grassroots supporters argue that “brand new polls” show the race might be “extremely close” in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, adding Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, three states that weren’t in the mix until recently.

They also claim that “internal polls are scary close.”

The ads seeking small-dollar donations also say “we were outraised,” comparing the full amounts the Trump and Biden campaign raised for the entire election cycle, even though much of that money has already been spent.

Coming Up:

Trump will hold a rally at The Villages in Florida Friday evening.

