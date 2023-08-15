(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on charges of trying to overturn the former president’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia.

In a press conference following the release of a 41-count indictment, District Attorney Fani Willis said a grand jury has authorized arrest warrants for all the defendants. Willis said she intends to try all 19 defendants together, and to hold a trial within the next 6 months.

