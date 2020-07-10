(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, sentenced to more than three years in prison for witness tampering and lying to Congress, in a move that will keep his former campaign adviser from serving time behind bars.

The decision, made in a White House press release on Friday night. came after Trump had repeatedly criticized the judge, prosecutors, and even the jury involved in Stone’s trial as politically motivated.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency,” the White House said.

The commutation means that while Stone’s conviction will stand and he will have a criminal record, he will not have to go to prison. But it allows him to appeal the conviction and gives Trump the option of granting a pardon later.

The decision had been widely expected in political circles and reaction from congressional Democrats was swift.

“President Trump has engaged in countless acts that are both self-serving and destructive to our democracy while in office, but commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry of Trump, said in a statement.

The president had indicated that he had hoped to hold off from intervening in the case until Stone had exhausted his avenues of appeal – a strategy that might have allowed him to avoid the politically sensitive move until after November’s election. But Stone appealed to Trump to intervene sooner, citing fears that he could become sick from the coronavirus while serving his 40-month term.

For the president, the commutation risks renewed attention on the assistance provided by Russia to bolster his 2016 campaign. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation ultimately concluded there was not evidence to establish that the campaign and Russian operatives had conspired to interfere with the election, including through the Wikileaks release of more than 19,000 emails hacked by Russia from the Democratic National Committee.

Stone was convicted of lying to congressional investigators about what he told New York radio host Randy Credico and conservative writer Jerome Corsi about his interactions with Wikileaks. Stone also advised Credico to “stonewall” congressional investigations, according to the radio host’s testimony.

