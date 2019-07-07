Top Stories
10:18
Analysts eye Bank of Canada decision as June jobs miss
11:15
Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro says fans come first in Rogers Centre’s future
From heated bike lanes to privacy concerns: What you need to know about Sidewalk Labs
7:36
Canadian dollar could reach 84 U.S. cents in a year and a half: ForexLive
2:00
Thailand wants to restrain its world-beating currency
Li Ka-Shing's Canadian bet aims to halt doctors' paper trails
Jul 5
Canada’s jobs market pauses in June after monster start to year10:18
Canada’s jobs market pauses in June after monster start to year
Canada’s booming labor market geared down in June, with employment little changed and a slight uptick in the jobless rate from historical lows.
Jul 59:02
Amazon asks to join broadband space race with Musk's SpaceX
Amazon.com Inc. asked for U.S. permission to launch 3,236 communications satellites, joining a new space race to offer internet service from low orbits and challenge the fleet planned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Jul 5
Canadian airlines ask appeal court to quash new passenger rights rules
Air Canada and Porter Airlines Inc., along with some 290 member airlines of the International Air Transport Association, say in a court filing that required compensation for passengers dealing with delayed flights and damaged luggage violates international standards and should be rendered invalid.
Jul 4
'No sacred cows' at Hudson's Bay as retailer weighs store closures1:28
'No sacred cows' at Hudson's Bay as retailer weighs store closures
HBC’s deliberations behind the scenes come as executive chairman Richard Baker leads a $1.74-billion bid to take the company private amid mounting pressure from shareholders to improve performance.
Sep 13
Jun 26
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 20197:58
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2019
BNN Bloomberg is proud to announce the 2019 recipients of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, a celebration of the top up-and-coming leaders in the country.
Jul 546:09
Tim Nash's Top Picks: July 5, 2019
Top picks from Tim Nash, founder of Good Investing.
Jul 5
Burned Jim Beam warehouse was insured; sprinklers deployed
A Jim Beam storage warehouse that burned down, destroying 45,000 barrels of aging whiskey, was equipped with sprinklers and was insured, the company says.
Jul 53:09
U.S. says trade talks resuming as China demands end to tariffs
The Trump administration said trade talks with China are starting up again as Beijing reiterated that it’s essential the U.S. removes all existing tariffs for a deal to be reached.
Jul 4
Toronto housing market heats up in June: Sales jump 10%, listings fall2:37
Toronto housing market heats up in June: Sales jump 10%, listings fall
Canada's largest housing market registered another month of double-digit sales gains in June, while deteriorating inventory helped push prices higher.
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
Jul 4
Porter is ‘not for sale’ despite recent wave of airline consolidation: Deluce11:38
Porter is ‘not for sale’ despite recent wave of airline consolidation: Deluce
Despite the recent flurry of takeover activity within Canada’s airline industry, the executive chairman of Porter Airlines Inc. says the business is not for sale.
Jul 46:26
Trudeau shoots back at China's claim Canada is being 'naive'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that President Donald Trump made good on his pledge to raise the plight of the two Canadians imprisoned in China with President Xi Jinping.
Jul 5
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision: NEB Trans Mountain comment deadline
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Jul 2
'The disruptor in chief': Trump's tariffs ploy is working, says MacKay9:50
'The disruptor in chief': Trump's tariffs ploy is working, says MacKay
Despite the uncertainty facing several countries on what Donald Trump’s next tariff move will be, the U.S. president’s strategy of using levies as a leverage tool is proving to be beneficial for the American economy, according to former Canadian foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay.
Toronto Raptors: NBA Champions
5:25
Raptors’ championship to boost Canadian Tire profit, BMO says
4:17
Raptors parade attracts huge crowd; rally disrupted after shots reportedly fired
The corporate winners and losers from the Toronto Raptors' historic win
-
5:25
If MLSE maintains Raptors franchise's grit and authenticity, the brand will thrive: Tony Chapman
-
10:42
Money and Marketing: How a championship impacts the Raptors brand
Raptors owners in line for ‘big jump’ in revenue, ex-CEO says
-
Jul 2
'Stop making it worse': Baird urges Canada to improve Chinese ties9:27
'Stop making it worse': Baird urges Canada to improve Chinese ties
“Stop digging when you get to this type of position. The relationship has really soured.”
Jul 5
Jay-Z's Roc Nation sues NYC licensing company for fraud
The lawsuit accuses Iconix Brand Group Inc. of lying about its finances when it made deals with the rapper's Roc Nation apparel company. There was no immediate response to a phone message Friday seeking comment from Iconix.
Jul 53:42
Samsung profit halves as downturn wallops chips and smartphones
Samsung Electronics Co. posted a less than expected slump in profit after demand for cutting-edge displays and chip output proved resilient to mounting trade tensions.
Jul 3
The mystery millionaire who haunted London's insider-trading trial
The mystery millionaire who haunted London's insider-trading trial
Alshair Fiyaz, who owns a polo club and a superyacht, led police to trader Walid Choucair. Now Choucair is in prison while Fiyaz hasn’t been charged.
Opinion
Jul 1
How two college dropouts built an US$860 million fortune by age 23
How two college dropouts built an US$860 million fortune by age 23
They didn’t complete a single year of college, but Henrique Dubugras, 23, and Pedro Franceschi, 22, have already amassed a veteran’s share of Silicon Valley experience. Now they have the net worth to match.
Jul 52:00
Carney is being actively discussed by EU governments to run IMF
European governments are actively discussing nominating Bank of England Governor Mark Carney as the next head of the International Monetary Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Jul 546:08
Hap Sneddon's Top Picks: July 5, 2019
Top picks from Hap Sneddon, chief portfolio manager and founder at Castlemoore.
-
-
Jul 51:37
U.S. jobs top forecast as 224,000 gain dilutes case for Fed cut
U.S. hiring rebounded in June and topped all estimates of economists, a sign of labour-market strength that may ease calls for a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.
Jul 5
Fed stands by openness to cut rates in semi-annual report
The Federal Reserve reiterated its openness to cutting interest rates to extend the longest U.S. economic expansion on record while noting that the pace of growth had slowed in the second quarter of 2019.