(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump complained that the Department of Justice hasn’t indicted any of his political opponents and said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should turn over his predecessor Hillary Clinton’s e-mails to law enforcement authorities.

“To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to down as a very sad situation,” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network, after he was asked about an ongoing investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.

“He’s got all the information he needs,” Trump said. “You don’t need anymore.”

“I said I’m not going to get involved but I’m going to have to get involved,” he said.

He said he’s not very happy with Pompeo over Clinton’s e-mails, which he claimed are “in the State Department. FBI has been slowly getting stuff out, you’re seeing it.”

The FBI declined in 2016 to prosecute Clinton for sending a small number of classified e-mails through a private server housed at her New York home. The issued haunted the Democrat throughout her race against Trump and is credited with helping to put him in the White House.

