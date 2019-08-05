(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump delivered his most forceful condemnation of racism and white supremacy and said he had ordered federal officials to work with social media companies to identify people who may perpetrate mass shootings before they can act.

Trump confirmed during remarks Monday at the White House that an attacker who killed 20 people in El Paso on Saturday “posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate.”

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated.”

A pair of shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead and dozens more injured, renewing calls for measures to curb mass shootings and fueling criticism that Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is spurring violence. Several Democrats have said Trump is responsible for sowing the seeds of white-nationalist terrorism in the country.

A manifesto linked to the alleged shooter in El Paso warned of an “invasion” of people from Mexico and of “fake news,” echoing catch-phrases used by the president. The manifesto said the shooter was targeting immigrants, in part to prevent Texas from becoming a Democratic stronghold.

Trump, speaking Monday, confirmed the shooter’s manifesto, saying it showed the shooter was “consumed by racist hate,” adding:

Trump spent the weekend ensconced at his New Jersey golf club. He made a brief public appearance late Sunday, where he boasted about his record on gun laws so far and chalked up the attacks to mental illness, but allowed that “perhaps more has to be done.” Early Monday, Trump blamed the media for fostering anger and rage, and said he’d perhaps back “strong background checks” if paired with “desperately needed immigration reform.”

