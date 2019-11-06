(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he spoke with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and that the Turkish president will visit the White House next week.

Trump withdrew U.S. forces from a Syria region on Turkey’s border last month, clearing the way for an offensive by Turkish forces against U.S.-allied Kurds. The withdrawal followed a previous call with the Turkish leader, and drew condemnation from both parties in Congress.

Trump said Erdogan will visit on Nov. 13.

