(Bloomberg) -- Republican lawmakers are harshly criticizing the Chinese Communist Party, drawing a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

Representatives Liz Cheney, a member of House GOP leadership, and Mike Gallagher said the occasion was not “a day for celebration” and called it “an opportunity to remember the victims, past and present, of the Chinese Communist Party.”

It was a very different message than the congratulations Trump tweeted to Xi Tuesday morning.

While Trump has gotten bipartisan praise for taking a stronger stance against China’s trade practices and stealing intellectual property, some lawmakers from both parties have urged him to hold China accountable for human rights abuses. The two countries are also negotiating a trade truce after scaling up tariffs that are beginning to drag on economic growth in both countries.

Senators Tom Cotton and Ben Sasse called attention to ongoing protests in Hong Kong, with Cotton saying the protests show the price of “a ghoulish 70 years of Chinese Communist Party control.”

“Today Chinese tyrants celebrated 70 years of communist oppression with their typically brutal symbolism: by sending a police officer to shoot a pro-democracy protester at point-blank range,” Sasse said.

Police in Hong Kong shot an 18-year old man during ongoing clashes with protesters in the city, which has been the cite of pro-democracy demonstrations since a controversial extradition law was introduced in June. Both houses of Congress are working on legislation to require an annual review of the city’s autonomy.

