(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is considering nominating economist Mark Calabria to lead Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator, a position that has major implications for the $10 trillion U.S. mortgage market.

Calabria is a leading candidate to replace Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt, a Barack Obama appointee who has led the regulator since President Donald Trump took office, several people familiar with the matter said. Calabria is currently Vice President Mike Pence’s chief economist.

