(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump continued his attacks on mega donor Charles Koch, who has built one of the most influential groups in conservative politics, as the two men continue to stake out conflicting views for the future of the Republican Party.

“Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to ‘foreign workers,”’ Trump tweeted Thursday. “He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!”

It wasn’t immediately clear what Trump was referencing. On Sunday, Koch told reporters in Colorado that he worried Trump’s trade policies could trigger a recession, if they became restrictive enough. The billionaire industrialist was measured in his criticisms, but his top deputies had sharply condemned the president’s leadership style a day earlier.

In two tweets Tuesday, Trump called brothers Charles and David Koch “globalists” who “have become a total joke in real Republican circles.” He called the public policy and political network they built, which has funneled millions to Republican candidates and causes, “highly overrated” and said he’s “beaten them at every turn.”

James Davis, a spokesman for the network, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday. After Trump’s Tuesday tweets, Davis said: “We support policies that help all people improve their lives. We look forward to working with anyone to do so.”

The Koch brothers didn’t support Trump in 2016 and the two sides have clashed over Trump’s opposition to long-held conservative beliefs on government spending and free trade, as well as a more welcoming stance held by the network on immigration. But Trump has demonstrated a tight hold over GOP voters that has made Republican politicians wary of crossing him.

Keeping the network happy is important to Republicans, especially in election years. It plans to spend about $400 million on state and federal policy and politics during the two-year cycle that culminates with November’s balloting, a 60 percent increase over 2015-16. Besides trying to influence electoral politics, the organization also works on education, criminal justice, workforce and poverty issues.

Charles Koch, 82, is chairman and chief executive officer of Koch Industries.

