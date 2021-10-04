Trump Could Be Deposed About Zervos Assault Claims by Christmas

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump could be questioned under oath before Christmas about claims that he sexually assaulted former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

A New York judge on Monday ordered lawyers for Trump and Zervos to complete their depositions by Dec. 23. The order didn’t include any names of witnesses, but Zervos has long said she would seek to depose Trump.

Zervos, who claims Trump assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room more than a decade ago, sued him for defamation after he called her a liar just before the 2016 election.

Manhattan state court judge Jennifer Schecter gave Trump and Zervos until Oct. 18 to agree on dates for the depositions. Zervos’s lawyer, Moira Penza, and Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Trump managed to stall the case for much of his presidency, but New York’s highest court said in March that the case should continue now that he was out of office.

