Trump Could Probably Consider Another Fed Head: Tillis

(Bloomberg) -- “It probably is within his authority, not to remove him, but to potentially consider another chair," Republican Sen. Thomas Tillis says when asked if it would be appropriate for President Trump to demote Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Tillis says Trump “should look at everything he can do within his legal authority," noting frustration with Fed rate increase in Dec

Tillis also says he hasn’t looked at legal analysis

NOTE: Tillis is a member of the Senate Banking Cmte, which has direct oversight authority over the central bank

(Corrects reference to Banking Cmte in last bullet.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Giovanna Bellotti Azevedo in Washington at gbellottiaze@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.