(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump criticized Ron DeSantis at a rally in Las Vegas over votes that his top Republican rival had cast in support of a federal plan to store the nation’s nuclear waste in Yucca Mountain, a contentious issue in the early primary state.

“If you don’t mind nuclear waste dumped in your backyard, I suggest you vote for Ron DeSanctimonious,” Trump said Saturday, referring to a nickname for DeSantis that he’s long used.

Like most House Republicans, DeSantis voted for a 2018 bill that would have authorized the storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas. The proposal is opposed by a supermajority of Nevadans in polls and remains stalled.

The Trump administration had attempted to restart the project up until 2020, when Trump tweeted: “Nevada, I hear you on Yucca Mountain” and said his administration would explore alternatives.

On Friday, Trump also criticized DeSantis for his past support of efforts to end the Renewable Fuel Standard, which mandates the use of ethanol, long supported by corn farmers in the early voting state of Iowa.

Read more: Donald Trump Blasts Ron DeSantis on Important Issue to Iowa Voters: Ethanol

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.