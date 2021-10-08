(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s Washington hotel lost more than $70 million during his time in the White House, despite receiving millions in payments from foreign governments, according to federal documents released Friday.

The documents “raise new and troubling questions about former President Trump’s lease,” which was managed by the General Services Administration, according to a letter from the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The losses occurred even as the Trump International Hotel took in an estimated $3.75 million from foreign governments and received favorable terms from Deutsche Bank AG, which allowed Trump to defer payments for six years on the principal of a $170 million loan, according to the letter. The lender cut ties with Trump following the January Capitol riot.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee has been “investigating conflicts of interest related to GSA’s management of the hotel’s lease” for the past five years, according to its chair, Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York, and Representative Gerald Connolly, chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, who also signed the letter.

The Trump Organization is in the process of trying to sell the property, which it first put on the market in 2019 for $500 million.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.