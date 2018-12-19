Trump Declares Victory in Syria Amid Reports U.S. to Withdraw

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the U.S. has “defeated ISIS in Syria” amid reports that he wants to withdraw the approximately 2,000 American troops fighting in the country.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” Trump said Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The Pentagon said following the reports that "At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region,” without giving more details.

The U.S. troop withdrawal plan was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

