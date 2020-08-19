Trump Declines to Criticize QAnon, Saying Its Followers Like Him

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump refused to criticize the far-right, conspiracy theory movement QAnon, saying its supporters just don’t like seeing what’s going on in Democratic-run cities like New York and Portland.

“I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” Trump said at a press briefing Wednesday. “I’ve heard these are people that love our country.”

QAnon was a fringe phenomenon on the internet, with believers claiming the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are plotting against Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring. It has gone more mainstream recently.

Republican candidate and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene won her primary in a Georgia district last week and Trump called her a future Republican star.

“I have heard that it is gaining in popularity,” Trump said.

When asked about its followers’ beliefs concering Satan worship and pedophiles, Trump said he didn’t know about that.

“Is that supposed to be a bad thing” to oppose such a group, he asked.

