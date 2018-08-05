(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he didn’t know about his son’s meeting with Russians at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign and that such meetings are “totally legal and done all the time in politics.”

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

