(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that Attorney General William Barr open an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, just two weeks before voters decide whether to return him to office.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said in a phone interview on “Fox & Friends,” in answer to a question about whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to probe unsubstantiated allegations against Hunter Biden.

“And he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody,” Trump added, saying it should be done before the Nov. 3 election.

The president has publicly called for Barr to probe a number of his political opponents ahead of the election, including former President Barack Obama and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, in addition to the Bidens.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton’s lead over Trump in public opinion polls narrowed considerably in the closing weeks of the race after then-FBI Director James Comey said his agency was re-opening its investigation of her handling of official email while she was Secretary of State. Clinton has blamed Comey’s announcement for putting Trump in office.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.