(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump are expected to hear closed-door testimony Thursday from Jennifer Williams, a special adviser for Europe in Vice President Mike Pence‘s office.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has also been invited, but an official familiar with the committees’ plans said lawmakers don’t expect him to appear. Bolton’s lawyers have said he won’t do so voluntarily, and he hasn’t received a subpoena.

Here are the latest developments:

Trump Denies Barr Refused Ukraine Call Plea (8:01 a.m.)

President Donald Trump says Attorney General William Barr didn’t refuse a request from him to discuss Ukraine, rejecting a report by the Washington Post that Trump had wanted Barr to hold a news conference saying no laws were broken in his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.

The Washington Post reported Barr had declined to do so, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

“Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine,” Trump said in a tweet early Thursday. “The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an ‘anonymous’ source that doesn’t exist. Just read the transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press!”

The July call is now at the heart of an impeachment inquiry being conducted by three House committees into whether Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats in exchange for a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in security assistance.

Key Events

The transcript of testimony by William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, provided a detailed look at escalating efforts by a core group of Trump’s advisers to pressure Ukraine to open a politically motivated investigation.

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings next week with Taylor and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, on Nov. 13. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled for Nov. 15.

The Gordon Sondland transcript is here and here; former special envoy Kurt Volker’s transcript is here and here. Yovanovitch’s transcript is here and here; the transcript of Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to the secretary of state, is here. The transcript of William Taylor, the top U.S. envoy to Ukraine, is here and here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kathleen Miller in Washington at kmiller01@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.