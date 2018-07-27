(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump denied a reported assertion by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen that the president knew in advance of a 2016 meeting between his son Donald Jr. and other campaign officials with Russians in which they expected to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

"Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?)," Trump said Friday in on Twitter. "He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!"

CNN reported that Cohen is prepared to tell federal investigators that the president knew in ahead of time about a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower where a Russian lawyer with links to the Kremlin was expected to deliver the damaging information about Clinton.

Such testimony by Cohen, a longtime fixer for Trump, would contradict the testimony and public denials of the president, his son, and other campaign officials who have repeatedly said the president was not aware of the Trump Tower meeting until more than a year later.

