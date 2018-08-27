(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said it’s not the right time for trade negotiations with China, denting expectations for a near term deal after a breakthrough agreement between the U.S. and Mexico.

Speaking to reporters during his announcement Monday of the new Mexico accord, Trump said he is rejecting overtures from China to negotiate as he tries to achieve a less "one-sided" trade policy.

"They want to talk," Trump said. But "it’s just not the right time to talk right now, to be honest."

The remarks came as the U.S. and Mexico agreed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trump called on Canada to join the deal soon or risk being left out. The peso and Canadian dollar rallied.

The Mexico agreement may not prove to be a template for resolving a simmering trade war with China whose officials are likely of the view that the dispute will be much tougher to resolve, Amy Celico, Principal of Albright Stonebridge Group and previously Senior Director for China Affairs at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, told Bloomberg Television.

"For U.S.-China trade it is going to be much more difficult to come to a short-term resolution, particularly if we sit back for a minute and look at some of the rhetoric coming out of this administration," Celico said. "The hawks are certainly in the ascendancy on China trade policy."

Meetings between Chinese and U.S. officials in Washington last week made little headway, setting the stage for the U.S. to push ahead with the next round of tariffs on up to $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it would retaliate.

The two days of talks led by U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass and Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen marked the first major interaction between the two sides since June.

Trump wants to shrink a $375 billion goods deficit with China and Beijing to unwind industrial subsidies and scale back its "Made in China 2025" plan to lead the world in industries such as artificial intelligence and robotics. So far, there’s been little indication of compromise.

Still, Trump held the door open for an eventual resolution with China.

"It’s been too one-sided for too many years, for too many decades and so it’s not the right time to talk," he says, "But eventually I’m sure that we’ll be able to work out a deal with China."

