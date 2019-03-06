(Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters says she has directed her staff to seek whatever information is necessary as it pursues an investigation of Deutsche Bank AG and its involvement with President Donald Trump’s businesses.

Waters, a California Democrat, said earlier this month that the bank’s lawyers are cooperating with her panel regarding its relationship with the president and concerns about “money laundering.” That effort is part of a coordinated push among house committees looking into Trump’s business dealings with the German lender.

“I do not know everything that we are requesting at this point, but whatever is necessary,” Waters said Wednesday at a news conference in Washington.

