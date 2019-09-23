1h ago
Trump Disagrees, Climate Challenge, Lowe’s Burden: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- President Donald Trump asked his treasury secretary why the administration asked a Chinese trade delegation to cancel plans to visit U.S. farms, indicating that he disagreed with the decision
- Four years after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivered a landmark speech on climate change, most major central banks are joining forces to promote sustainable growth, realizing that global warming threatens economic output
- Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe faces another year shouldering the burden of economic stimulus as the government prioritizes a budget surplus over economic growth
- St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard said the U.S. central bank may need to ease monetary policy further to offset downside risks from trade conflicts and too-low inflation
- ECB President Mario Draghi warned that a spate of public dissent by policy makers over the European bank’s latest monetary stimulus could hurt the euro-area economy
- South Korea’s export-oriented economy could face further damage amid global trade battles, Bloomberg Economics’ Justin Jimenez writes
