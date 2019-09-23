(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump asked his treasury secretary why the administration asked a Chinese trade delegation to cancel plans to visit U.S. farms, indicating that he disagreed with the decision

Four years after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivered a landmark speech on climate change, most major central banks are joining forces to promote sustainable growth, realizing that global warming threatens economic output

Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe faces another year shouldering the burden of economic stimulus as the government prioritizes a budget surplus over economic growth

St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard said the U.S. central bank may need to ease monetary policy further to offset downside risks from trade conflicts and too-low inflation

ECB President Mario Draghi warned that a spate of public dissent by policy makers over the European bank’s latest monetary stimulus could hurt the euro-area economy

South Korea’s export-oriented economy could face further damage amid global trade battles, Bloomberg Economics’ Justin Jimenez writes

To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.