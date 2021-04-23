(Bloomberg) -- Three months after leaving the White House for Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump is discussing plans to swap Florida for New Jersey for a few months.

The former U.S. president would spend the summer at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, though plans have not been finalized, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

The club, about an hour’s drive from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, advertises itself as “the perfect destination for families seeking privacy and exclusivity.” Years ago, Trump himself picked the main clubhouse’s chandeliers and enormous urns in the men’s locker room. After the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the PGA of America reversed plans to host next year’s championship there, saying it would damage the golf association’s brand. The possibility of a seasonal move was first reported by Business Insider.

Trump has stayed almost exclusively at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach since leaving the White House in January. He’s hosted donors there, received ovations from members and welcomed Republicans eager for his endorsement.

