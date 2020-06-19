(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump dismissed Anthony Fauci’s dire outlook for football this fall, saying the sport can be played safely but adding that he won’t watch if players resume protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist, said in an interview on CNN Thursday that because of the ongoing U.S. coronavirus outbreak, “it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year,” Fauci said.

In response, the National Football League issued a statement from its Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills that detailed the league’s efforts to prepare to play in 2020.

“Dr. Fauci has identified the important health and safety issues we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisors, are addressing to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other essential personnel,” Sills said. “Make no mistake, this is no easy task.”

Earlier Friday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that he’s been on calls with league commissioners and that the president believes the return of sports is important for national morale.

“So I think we all understand that they’re going to be risks, so for example if there is a very, a hot spot city then maybe that team will have to play in a different stadium and so on and there are a lot of, you know, moving parts,” said Hassett. “I know the president really wants that to happen.”

He said the NBA’s plan to resume its season with a smaller group of teams quarantined at Disney World in Orlando, Florida “will also be a demonstration to businesses all around the country about how to operate a certain campus safely.”

