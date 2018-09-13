(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump disputed the death toll in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria Thursday, saying “3,000 people did not die,” contradicting a public health report commissioned by the island territory.

In a posting Thursday morning on Twitter, Trump questioned a George Washington University study, which found that 2,975 people died due to storms there last year and said such results were influenced by political rivals.

The study’s death toll far outstripped the previous official tally of 64, which took into account only those deaths immediately caused by the storm, such as those cased by structural collapses and drownings. Improper death certificates also drove down that total, the report found.

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000...

"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico," Trump said in the post. "When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000."

“This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!” he wrote in another tweet.

The missives kept alive Trump’s insistence that his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria’s devastation on the U.S. territory was a success as the U.S. prepares for Hurricane Florence to make landfall in the Carolinas Friday. He also lashed out yesterday at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who he called incompetent.

Trump on Tuesday called his government’s response to Hurricane Maria an “unsung success." He’s repeatedly defended federal efforts in the wake of Maria, a Category 4 storm that destroyed much of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and left most of the island without power for weeks or longer.

