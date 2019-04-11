Trump Distances Himself From WikiLeaks and Founder Assange

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, after his arrest in London.

“I know nothing about WikiLeaks -- it’s not my thing,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Assange was arrested Thursday after Ecuador expelled him from its embassy in London. The 47-year-old has been in the embassy there since 2012, when he sought to escape questioning in a Swedish sexual-assault case. The U.S. later unsealed a year-old indictment accusing Assange of a hacking conspiracy with ex-U.S. Army analyst Chelsea Manning to disclose classified government material.

Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign after the website published Democratic Party emails hacked by Russians before the 2016 election.

Trump campaign officials directed a Trump ally, Roger Stone, to contact WikiLeaks during the period when the activist website was publishing the emails, which embarrassed top Democratic officials, including Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, according to an indictment against Stone.

The matter was a central part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s now-completed investigation into Russian election meddling.

